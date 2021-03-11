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COVID VACCINE IN RUSSIA – LIVE FROM THE RED SQUARE
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100 views • March 11, 2021
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Hi, everyone, this is Dmitriy Balkovskiy with an update on coronavirus situation in Russia. First, a bit of stats and they are not very encouraging for Sputnik vaccine manufacturers.
As of the beginning of March only 4% of Russians polled received a vaccine, 30% are ready to be jabbed and 62% are not. 64% of Russians consider coronavirus a bioweapon. This article is from a mainstream newspaper Moskovskiy Komsomolets and it is a lament on Russian intransigence about COVID propaganda. There are free vaccination points all over Moscow and there is one right by the Red Square. So I decided to take a little walk and see for myself how it all works here.
Hi, everyone, this is Dmitriy Balkovskiy with an update on coronavirus situation in Russia. First, a bit of stats and they are not very encouraging for Sputnik vaccine manufacturers.
As of the beginning of March only 4% of Russians polled received a vaccine, 30% are ready to be jabbed and 62% are not. 64% of Russians consider coronavirus a bioweapon. This article is from a mainstream newspaper Moskovskiy Komsomolets and it is a lament on Russian intransigence about COVID propaganda. There are free vaccination points all over Moscow and there is one right by the Red Square. So I decided to take a little walk and see for myself how it all works here.
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