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Vaccine compliance, Website Blocking, and a sit down with the Godfather of Hip Hop | Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 06/04/21
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51 views • June 06, 2021
There has been some new information leaked by a contact in the US federal government that speaks to the push for vaccine compliance. Today I will be sharing all five phases with you, and what to expect from each of them.
The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) presents to the court a unique perspective on whether court-ordered website blocking in Canada is proportionate and consistent with the principles of copyright and telecommunications law and international practices.
Finally, we get to sit down with the Godfather of Canadian Hip Hop, the one and only Maestro Fresh Wes to talk his move to the Maritimes, his latest book “Stick to your Vision,” and of course the 50th Anniversary of the Juno Awards.
The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) presents to the court a unique perspective on whether court-ordered website blocking in Canada is proportionate and consistent with the principles of copyright and telecommunications law and international practices.
Finally, we get to sit down with the Godfather of Canadian Hip Hop, the one and only Maestro Fresh Wes to talk his move to the Maritimes, his latest book “Stick to your Vision,” and of course the 50th Anniversary of the Juno Awards.
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