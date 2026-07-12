RT News - July 12 2026 2PM GMT

July 12, 2026

rt.com









We start this hour with breaking news. US Senator Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71. A lifelong war-hawk, the lawmaker until his final days pushed for escalating US involvement in Ukraine and Iran, and championed projecting American military might and applying the heavy hand of sanctions. The night skies over the Middle East are burning again. That's as the US launches a third round of strikes on Iran in just a week, with Trump saying the ceasefire is no more. Tehran responds by bombing American bases and shutting down the Strait of Hormuz. Russian forces target two Ukrainian seaports in the Odessa region during a new wave of mass attacks on Kiev's military industrial complex.





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