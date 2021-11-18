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"HIDING AMONG US" - PT 1- HP LOVECRAFT & WAR OF THE WORLDS [READ DESCRIPTION]
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632 views • November 18, 2021
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: HP Lovecraft is a 19th century horror writer, famous for graphic depictions of off-world creatures and their powers. "War of the Worlds" is a shocking tale of alien invasion of the U.S., written by HG Wells and acted out so perfectly by Orson Welles that America was thrown into a panic in 1938. "Sci-Fi", "entertainment"- revealed by the Lord to be 100% REALITY coming to America. "For loving the devil, for loving unclean things, it will come and dwell with you". Hear the words of the Lord. To the church- Stay pure in your hearts, love God and what God loves, hate what God hates. Let them call you strange, the Lord will be your tower and strong defense in those days being spoken of here. SHALOM.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
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PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: HP Lovecraft is a 19th century horror writer, famous for graphic depictions of off-world creatures and their powers. "War of the Worlds" is a shocking tale of alien invasion of the U.S., written by HG Wells and acted out so perfectly by Orson Welles that America was thrown into a panic in 1938. "Sci-Fi", "entertainment"- revealed by the Lord to be 100% REALITY coming to America. "For loving the devil, for loving unclean things, it will come and dwell with you". Hear the words of the Lord. To the church- Stay pure in your hearts, love God and what God loves, hate what God hates. Let them call you strange, the Lord will be your tower and strong defense in those days being spoken of here. SHALOM.
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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