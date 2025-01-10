BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Meet Karen Bass, the Mayor of Los Angeles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
85 views • 3 months ago

Meet Karen Bass, the Mayor of Los Angeles.

She recently advised wildfire victims to seek help on a website, stating:

“If you need help, you can find information about emergencies, resources, and shelters. All this is available at URL.” 

A URL (Uniform Resource Locator) is the unique address for a resource on the internet. In simple terms, it’s the link you click or type into a browser to visit a webpage.

Bass cut $17.6 million from the fire department's budget despite California’s wildfire risks, citing "tough budgetary times."

Instead, she allocated funding to progressive initiatives, such as:

➡️$100,000 for the “Midnight Stroll Transgender Cafe” for unsheltered transgender individuals

➡️$100,000 for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Awards

➡️$8,670 for the “One Institute the International Gay and Lesbian Archives”

➡️$13,000 for “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Heritage Month Programs”

➡️$14,010 to the “Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles”

➡️$170,000 for “Social Justice Art-Worker Investments”

Meanwhile, the LAFD’s 2023–2026 strategic plan emphasized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as a key goal, with fire chief Kristin F. Crowley prioritizing a DEI-centered culture.

