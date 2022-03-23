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Did NATO promise Russia never to expand to the east?
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10 views • March 23, 2022
DW News.
Just before his army invaded Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined his motivations in a speech.
His main argument: NATO's eastward expansion.
He blamed the extension of the military alliance ever closer to Russia’s borders and accused Western leaders of breaking alleged promises to never do so.
But experts disagree on whether that’s true.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVt-WXTLIZM
Just before his army invaded Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined his motivations in a speech.
His main argument: NATO's eastward expansion.
He blamed the extension of the military alliance ever closer to Russia’s borders and accused Western leaders of breaking alleged promises to never do so.
But experts disagree on whether that’s true.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVt-WXTLIZM
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