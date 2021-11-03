Florida Sues Biden Administration Over Imposing Vaccine Mandate on Federal Contractors

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10/29/2021 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces that in order to protect the jobs of Floridians and Florida’s economy, the state of Florida files a lawsuit against Biden administration over imposing vaccine mandate on federal contractors.