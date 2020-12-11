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AMBULANCE NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE. (LN318) TWO STRIKE EAGLES APPEAR UNDER THE RADAR
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40 views • December 11, 2020
THE TWO F15'S BUZZ ME GROUND LEVEL ROBIN HOODS BAY GO SUPER SONIC A SECOND AFTER IMAGE CAPTURE , CLIMB ALMOST VERTICALLY TO 20,000FT THEN START DUMPING MASSIVE CHEMTRAILS ABOVE ME
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