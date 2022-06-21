Biden Bicycle Bungle as Journos Urge Him to Tell Better Lies

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Clay Travis and Buck Sexton believe Joe Biden’s bicycle fall further confirms what most of Americans believe about him: He is too old and incompetent to be our President. Meanwhile, we are likely in the middle of a recession, but you won’t be hearing Joe Biden admit that any time soon.
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