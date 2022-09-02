’Not even CLOSE to true’ Exposing Biden’s gun speech FAILS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Aug 31, 2022 President Biden called out the GOP — and its respect for the 2nd Amendment — on Tuesday, during a speech from Pennsylvania. Joe said he’s ‘determined’ to ban assault weapons, but unfortunately he expressed little actual knowledge for the guns he seemingly so vehemently hates. Glenn and Stu dissect Biden’s speech — from the ‘not even CLOSE to true’ statements, to the awful ‘jokes’ he made as well…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8ZsAowGPE0