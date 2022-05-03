Supreme Leak: Abortion Overturned, Left Freaks Out

May 2, 2022 - The Supreme Court has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, according to a leak of the initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. It was published by Politico on Monday night. The word of Roe's overturn shook the political world, and it means the right to abortion would no longer be determined by the US Supreme Court's decisions, but by individual states. Pro-Lifers celebrate, as the Left is losing their minds!Thanks for watching and praying!Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comCopyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.