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Supreme Leak: Abortion Overturned, Left Freaks Out
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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160 views • May 03, 2022
May 2, 2022 - The Supreme Court has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, according to a leak of the initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. It was published by Politico on Monday night. The word of Roe's overturn shook the political world, and it means the right to abortion would no longer be determined by the US Supreme Court's decisions, but by individual states. Pro-Lifers celebrate, as the Left is losing their minds!

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