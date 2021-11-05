Myocarditis Due to Vaccine Is Much More Serious Than COVID-Induced Myocarditis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/27/2021 Dr. Peter McCullough reveals that vaccine-induced myocarditis is a lot more serious than COVID-induced myocarditis because the lipid nanoparticles in the vaccine go directly into the heart, causing dramatic EKG changes, chest pain, and early heart failure.