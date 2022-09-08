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ZEROTIME - Make It Rain
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141 views • September 08, 2022

Maria Zeee


September 7, 2022


This week we delve into Australian Legislation allowing for weather modification, asking the tough question all Aussies deserve an answer to given our current weather patterns - what is happening in our skies, and is it being done on purpose?


We are also joined by MP Bernie Finn to discuss the indoctrination of children in school programs, exposing them to highly sexualised and inappropriate content at a very young age - and why our government is so hell-bent on robbing children of their innocence, and continuing with this perverse so-called-education.


ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.


Credit for some of the footage used in this episode of Zerotime goes to the creators of documentaries 'What in the World Are They Spraying?' and 'Frankenskies', which can be viewed in full via the below links:


https://zeeemedia.com/interview/what-in-the-world-are-they-spraying-full-documentary/


https://zeeemedia.com/interview/frankenskies-full-documentary/


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Subscribe to RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:


https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1izubv-zerotime-make-it-rain.html


Keywords
childrenenvironmentchemtrailseducationweather modificationclimateaustraliaindoctrinationschoolsweather patternsmaria zeevery youngzerotimebernie finnsexualized contentinappropriate content
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