THE ROCKEFELLER COVID PLAYBOOK ** - Lock Step, Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development - Laura Ingraham – 07/June/2021

** The Rockefeller Foundation Lock Step Scenario – Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development – May 2010

-Scenario Narratives: - “...international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt... normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers... national leaders around the world... imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks.”

“Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified... Citizens willingly gave up some of their sovereignty and their privacy to paternalistic states in exchange for greater safety and stability... this heightened oversight took many forms: biometric IDs for all citizens and tighter regulation of key industries whose stability was deemed vital to nation interests. ”

** LINCOLN PROCLAIMED A GOV’T FOR THE PEOPLE

** DEMS WANT A GOV’T THAT CATERS TO THE ELITES

** BIDEN: “because things were changing so rapidly. And now, you face another inflection point. As we put this pandemic behind us, rebuild our economy, root out systemic racism, and tackle climate change, we’re addressing the great crises of our time with a greater sense of purpose than ever before.”

** DEMS DETERMINED TO KEEP YOU LOCKED DOWN FOREVER

** EXPOSING THE LEFT’S ANTI-FREEDOM AGENDA

** 90% OF PEOPLE REPORTED WEARING A MASK IN THE LAST WEEK

** FAR-LEFT’S “EXPERTS” WANT ETERNAL MASK MANDATES

** DEMS USE CRISIS TO EXERT CONTROL OVER YOUR LIVES

** CAPITOL FORCES PLEAD FOR PERMANENT BARRIER AS PELOSI WARNS “THE ENEMY IS WITHIN”

** DEMS EXACERBATE CRISIS TO EXERT MORE CONTROL

** BIDEN ADMIN PUSHES WITHE SUPREMACY CRISIS

** U.S. FACES CHALLENGE AFTER MILITARY COUP IN MYANMAR

** THE INGRAHAM PREDICTS PANDEMIC WOULD NEVER END

** BIDEN’S POLICIES REVEAL LEFT’S CONTEMPT FOR AMERICA

** DEMS WANT TO PROGRAM AMERICANS TO LIVE IN FEAR

** DEMS APOCALYPTIC OVER HR1 UNPOPULARITY

** LEFT ABANDONS CONCERNS OVER MILITARIZED D.C.