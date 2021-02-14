RIGGED ELECTIONS ARE JUST THE BEGINNING

Guests: Investigative journalists Alan Jones & Mary FanningBecause of their extensive high level connections throughout the National Security community, their information is accurate, extremely credible, and usually published months or even years before it reaches the downstream media.At the current time, it is not looking good for those of us who believe in liberty and rule of law. Under the establishment promoted scenario...the goons win and liberty loving American patriots go to communist re-education camps or are just wiped off the face of the earth by politically correct, Marxist trained, "GREEN" useful idiots.Although ample evidence existed of election fraud of heretofore unimaginable scale, the downstream media and their cadre of classical Marxists were able to convince many Americans that this was merely a conspiracy theory of epic proportions; dreamed up by right wing extremists and retarded Trump automatons barely capable of walking upright.WHAT IS THE SOLUTION? GROW A BACKBONE, STAND UP, BE COUNTED, DEMAND JUSTICE, DEMAND INVESTIGATIONS AND JUST SAY NO WHEN ORDERED TO SHUT UP AND GET BACK INTO THE SHEEPLE LINE.....BAH-BAH-BAH!!!Click link above for full show post/description.Guest WebsiteJoin us on Sunday afternoon/evening from 4-6 pm Eastern time and Tuesday morning 11am-1pm Eastern time