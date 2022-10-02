US Army Veteran & Former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard - On the Cost of Sanctions on the US and EU. - "This is to Strengthen NATO & Feed the Industrial Complex"
51 views
US Army Veteran & Former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard - On the Cost of Sanctions
Keywords
russiagenocidejoe bidennwoww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos