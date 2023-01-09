The State Of The DC Gulag | Jesse Kelly

Jesse asks Julie what the conditions are like in the Washington DC gulag. Whether one admits it or not, the January 6th protestors are now political prisoners rotting in a horrific jail cell while they wait for almost two years now for their trial. Julie reports claims of extreme solitary confinement and even mental and physical abuse of the prisoners.

https://rumble.com/v246nou-the-state-of-the-dc-gulag.html




