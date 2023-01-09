The State Of The DC Gulag | Jesse Kelly

Jesse asks Julie what the conditions are like in the Washington DC gulag. Whether one admits it or not, the January 6th protestors are now political prisoners rotting in a horrific jail cell while they wait for almost two years now for their trial. Julie reports claims of extreme solitary confinement and even mental and physical abuse of the prisoners.
https://rumble.com/v246nou-the-state-of-the-dc-gulag.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.