The State Of The DC Gulag | Jesse Kelly
Published 21 hours ago |
Jesse asks Julie what the conditions are like in the Washington DC gulag. Whether one admits it or not, the January 6th protestors are now political prisoners rotting in a horrific jail cell while they wait for almost two years now for their trial. Julie reports claims of extreme solitary confinement and even mental and physical abuse of the prisoners.

https://rumble.com/v246nou-the-state-of-the-dc-gulag.html 

human abuseinhumane conditionsjesse kellyj6jan 6 prisoners2nd yr anniversary

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
