State Of Control Documentary - Digital ID & Passport, CBDCs, Total Control

"State of control", the control society is increasingly becoming a reality.
What is the price of convenience?
The CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) and the digital passport can make our lives easier and more efficient. But new international legislation shows that the purpose of these possibilities, has far-reaching implications for our privacy.
In this documentary international experts such as Edward Snowden, Arno Wellens, Catherine Austin Fitts express their serious concerns and criticisms. It compiles the range of facts and opinions, creating a shocking picture about the future of mankind. A crystal-clear narrative that can't be ignored.
Cast
James Corbett
Bas Filippini
Ken van Ierlant
Lex Hoogduin
Cristian Theres
Brett Scott
Tijmen Wisman
Catherine Austin Fitts
Mahir Alkaya
Annie Machon
Co-Pierre Georg
Directed by
Benjamin Jonas van den Brink
Executive producer
Max von Kreyfelt
Research: José Bosman, Benjamin Jonas van den Brink
Narrated by: Andrew Piper
Camera: Maarten Langelo, Bram van Spengen, Juul Thielen
Sound Recording: Linne Beck
Camera assistent: Boudewijn Nederlof
Casing assistent: Shohreh Feshtali, Kathie Schene
Animations, Title design: Thijs Dikshoorn
Sound design, Audio mix: Philip Klees, Eddy Steeneken
Grading: Eldert Sijmons
Translator: Edward Milhuisen
Web design: Martin Baars
Web development: Martin Koedoot
Marketing: Angela Weghorst
