© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Virus Marburg ? S'agit-il de la « pandémie 2 » évoquée par Bill Gates en avril 2020 ?
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • November 17, 2021
Dans cette courte vidéo (un montage), il y a deux informations :
• Celle que délivre le Gynécologue italien Roberto Petrella, propos du virus Marburg
• Et « l’avertissement » de Bill Gates, fait le 24 avril 2020, dans l’émission : The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Et donc, la question est :
Le virus Marburg sera-t-il à l’origine de l’épouvantable pandémie que prophétise Bill Gates ?
Source :
http://www.geopolintel.fr/article2873.html
https://theconversation.com/plus-de-50-ans-apres-son-emergence-le-virus-marburg-garde-une-part-de-mystere-169380
La communication de l’OMS sur le virus Marburg (7 août 2021 !)
https://archive.ph/fuusc
Vidéo de la « prédiction » de Bill Gates (dans une définition de bonne qualité) :
https://odysee.com/@MargueriteRothe:8/Bill-Gates-menace-le-monde-avec-pand%C3%A9mie--2_:e
============================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
• Celle que délivre le Gynécologue italien Roberto Petrella, propos du virus Marburg
• Et « l’avertissement » de Bill Gates, fait le 24 avril 2020, dans l’émission : The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Et donc, la question est :
Le virus Marburg sera-t-il à l’origine de l’épouvantable pandémie que prophétise Bill Gates ?
Source :
http://www.geopolintel.fr/article2873.html
https://theconversation.com/plus-de-50-ans-apres-son-emergence-le-virus-marburg-garde-une-part-de-mystere-169380
La communication de l’OMS sur le virus Marburg (7 août 2021 !)
https://archive.ph/fuusc
Vidéo de la « prédiction » de Bill Gates (dans une définition de bonne qualité) :
https://odysee.com/@MargueriteRothe:8/Bill-Gates-menace-le-monde-avec-pand%C3%A9mie--2_:e
============================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.