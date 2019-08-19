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GRANDMA'S SKIES
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20 views • August 19, 2019
Diabolical Scam: poison children's bodies then poison their minds through predictive programming into believing they aren't being poisoned by familiar cloudlike streaks in the sky emitted by jet aircraft.
Of course, realistically most families can't and won't do anything to change this, but at least we can acknowledge that childhood is coming apart at the seams and is being driven by whacked out adults who have no clue or concern about how to recover the magic and innocence of their parents' and grandparents' childhood.
Read the full story at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/grandmas-skies/
Of course, realistically most families can't and won't do anything to change this, but at least we can acknowledge that childhood is coming apart at the seams and is being driven by whacked out adults who have no clue or concern about how to recover the magic and innocence of their parents' and grandparents' childhood.
Read the full story at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/cms/grandmas-skies/
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