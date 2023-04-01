X22 REPORT Ep. 3034b - Bait Taken, Hunters Now Become The Hunted, Precedent, Pandora’s Box Has Been Opened

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3034b - March 31, 2023

Bait Taken, Hunters Now Become The Hunted, Precedent, Pandora’s Box Has Been Opened

The [DS] is panicking, they know Trump has the goods on all of them. The indictment is for show, the real push is to get the Trump supporters angry, they need an event to distract and explain why the Trump supporters are rioting. This will not work, this will fail like everything else. The [DS] has taken the bait and they opened pandora's box, they have now set precedents that will be used against them, the hunters have now become the hunted.



