Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3034b - Bait Taken, Hunters Now Become The Hunted, Precedent, Pandora’s Box Has Been Opened
126 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3034b - March 31, 2023

Bait Taken, Hunters Now Become The Hunted, Precedent, Pandora’s Box Has Been Opened

 The [DS] is panicking, they know Trump has the goods on all of them. The indictment is for show, the real push is to get the Trump supporters angry, they need an event to distract and explain why the Trump supporters are rioting. This will not work, this will fail like everything else. The [DS] has taken the bait and they opened pandora's box, they have now set precedents that will be used against them, the hunters have now become the hunted.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Save yourself during “Blackout Day” with this life-saving gadget:

http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code SPRING20 for 20% oFF  




Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket