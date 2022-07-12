Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P Episode 99 - June 16 2022

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Happy 100th Episode! Colorado got their butts kicked, "A Real Pisser!", Keep the comments coming!, #back2urine (With instructions), LED lights, Reverse Osmosis Water, SIDS, SADS, & NUREMBURG
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
🧩 RELAYS 🧩
■ Bacteria ■ Coronavirus ■ Covid ■ Fungi ■ Germs ■ Microbes ■ Protozoa ■ Viruses
⬇️ CONDUIT / ARTICLES ⬇️
■ https://germs.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://germs.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.tv
■ http://truthparadigm.news
■ https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
➡️ RELAY CHANNELS
⚬ https://rumble.com/c/Germs
⚬ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Nz4xc1sUIBYJ/
⚬ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/c2986471-bcbb-4786-9b64-021c37398d8d?index=1
⚬ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/bacteria-germs-viruses-62770bd1e7169472f0b42c62
⚬ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=GermTruth
⚬ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@778f679b8?page=play-lists
⬇️ TREASURE ⬇️
■ https://cspoa.org
■ https://www.j6truth.org/
■ https://thepatriotlight.com/
■ https://reawakeningseries.com
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.net
⬇️ CREDIT(S) ⬇️
https://rumble.com/v19v0kj-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-100-5-docs-june-23-2022.html
@CriticallyThinking, #CriticallyThinking, #DrT, #Tenpenny, #DrP, #back2urine, #LED, #Osmosis, #Water, #SIDS, #SADS, #Nuremburg, #Evidence, #Masks, #MaskMandates, #Discernment, #VaccinePassport, #Covid, #Viruses, #Vaccine, #VaccineMandate, #coronavirus, #Pandemic, #Plandemic, #Death, #Jab, #Vaxx, #Vax, #medicalfreedom, #FreedomFlu, #Autopsy, #Jab, #Vax, #Ethics, #Corruption, #Cabal, #TreasureMap, #Liberty, #Freedom, #Life, #Agenda21, #Agenda2030, #GreatReset, #Projection101, #Truth, #Conspiracy, #TruthFreedomHealth, #GreatAwakening, #God, #Jesus, #Christ, #ChristWarrior, #faith, #Ministry, #religion, #ecuminism, #prophecy, #Prayer, #Psalms, #Proverbs, #Jonah, #Stories, #BibleVerse, #Bible, #Verses, #Scripture, #pray4theworld, #Amen, #faithoverfear, #powerofprayer, #reading, #daily, #love, #Evidence, #5thd, #5thColumn, #Government, #GermTruth