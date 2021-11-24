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WrenStar & Borg | 10 Questions to empower you
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1 view • November 24, 2021
WrenStar's first video in a series of connecting and empowering others by asking questions of normal American's how they are surviving and thriving during these trying times. The intention is to feel connection with others that are living and thinking uniquely given all the draconian mandates.There's more of us than they'd have you believe. Get inspired. Learn a new skill. Connect with others. Get into nature and - learn how to build a fire.
Borg is a true renaissance man living on the land in rural ND. His life hasn't been impacted as much as many. He is strong willed, works hard, has the highest of integrity, is not emasculated and is genuinely a great human. We have become good friends and he was gracious enough to let me ask him some thought provoking questions while drinking tea over his wood stove in the back of his camper! The video quality could be better but hey, he's literally off the grid.
Look forward to more in this series with normal everyday inspirational guests weekly.
Stay UP. Stay engaged. Connect. Keep your inner light shining. Much love!
If you are moved to support my creative mission:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/renstar
Borg is a true renaissance man living on the land in rural ND. His life hasn't been impacted as much as many. He is strong willed, works hard, has the highest of integrity, is not emasculated and is genuinely a great human. We have become good friends and he was gracious enough to let me ask him some thought provoking questions while drinking tea over his wood stove in the back of his camper! The video quality could be better but hey, he's literally off the grid.
Look forward to more in this series with normal everyday inspirational guests weekly.
Stay UP. Stay engaged. Connect. Keep your inner light shining. Much love!
If you are moved to support my creative mission:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/renstar
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