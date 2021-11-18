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The Devil's Flood of Lies — End Time Prophecy
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114 views • November 18, 2021
The world is being deceived by conspiracy theorists who are masquerading as prophets, and the people who should be most on guard against this deception are actually spreading the deception themselves. Confusion abounds, and the majority of the world (including millions of professing Christians) are being drowned in this flood of lies. But there is a way you can escape it, and become a beacon of light to anyone who is sincerely seeking the Truth.
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