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Warnlng! Major food shortages are coming but don't worry they have a solution [29.06.2021]
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2200 views • June 30, 2021
Sheri S - 9 hours ago
'I'm sure that this shortage has nothing to do with a certain billionaire buying all the farm lands at alllllll.'
19,417 views jun 29, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
78.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kR46UkHYkbU
www.acallforanuprising.com
'I'm sure that this shortage has nothing to do with a certain billionaire buying all the farm lands at alllllll.'
19,417 views jun 29, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
78.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kR46UkHYkbU
www.acallforanuprising.com
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