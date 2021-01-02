Mark 11-12 The 1000-year Kingdom of God is divided into 2 ages by the Matrix that we are now exiting

Mark 11-12.The times of Ignorance (of the power and majesty of the Lord; the Matrix, subjective truth, Gnosticism, faith systems of men, the strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11) the Lord overlooked (In order to later bring back His one faith system to a world populated with billions) but now He commands all men everywhere to repent Acts 17:30.To support the Rod of Iron Bible for the 2nd Age of the Kingdom of Heaven Eph. 2:7. You can donate hereTheRodOfIron.org - The Bible Online (806)416-0747For 1680 years, humanity has been in a strong delusion-a matrix of Gnosticism (Denominationalism, Socialism, Atheism, etc.) all subjective truth from men 2 Thess. 2:10-11. The reason the Lord placed us in ignorance Acts 17:30, or apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 and hid His face, glory, power, authority, etc. Ezekiel 39:25-29 was so that evil man could stand up against Him. His ways are as high as the heavens above the ways of men, Isaiah 55:8. Ultimately the Lord wanted humanity to realize that we need a perfect Preacher, a perfect Savior, and His perfect faith system. Before the foundations of the world, the Lord planned to bring back one faith, from God Christianity, when the world was populated with billions! This is why the thousand-year reign of Christ was broken up into two different ages Ephesians 2:7. Once we understand why we were in the Matrix, then we can understand that those who opposed Christ in the first century, also had to be in the Matrix 1 Cor. 2:6-8. Now we can read through and understand and obey the Bible Revelation 1:3 moving, through it at a much more rapid and efficient pace! Randall Kent Maxwell, the watchman