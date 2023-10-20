Create New Account
Fully Vaccinated BC Medical Student ‘Liam Fisher’ Died Suddenly During A Race In Grenada 💉 (2023)
Covid BC


Oct 20, 2023


September 2023: Liam Fisher, a 34 year old man from B.C., was studying medicine in Grenada. He disappeared during a running race and was found dead some days later. He apparently suffered some sort of sudden medical emergency and died during the race. Liam was fully vaccinated. 💉🇨🇦 #DiedSuddenly GenocideBlog.com


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5eSh6iHg2cO/

racevaxxedcanadabritish columbiavaccinatedgrenadadied suddenlycovid bcliam fisher

