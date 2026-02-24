War as a Tool for Population Control and the Erosion of Freedoms, an interview with Maria Zeee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
History shows crises expand power. War accelerates it. From conscription threats to emergency powers, conflict can justify censorship, asset seizures, and suspended liberties. Are global tensions random—or strategic? When fear rises, freedom often falls. The real cost of war may be more than territory.
