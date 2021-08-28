BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Strength Thru Unity
Satan Slapper
Satan Slapper
10 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • August 28, 2021
SHOW NOTES: 08-27-2021 (FRIDAY)
A rally cry for all Lions to come together and get organized against tyranny.
Ya'll Enjoy!!
Mask study in re. Of the Spanish flu epidemic by Anthony Fauci et al
https://principia-scientific.com/death-by-mask-lessons-learned-from-spanish-flu-in-1918/

Frontline Doctors
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAiKlM8Cg9dW/

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko MD website:
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/

https://rumble.com/vl4u7t-dr.-zev-zelenko-slays-globalists-exposes-global-genocidal-event.html


Some useful information about preventative measures against viruses.
If you can, please donate to this channel at the following link:
https://paypal.me/SatanSlapper
Also, due to possible discrimination re. PayPal, supporters you can snail mail support checks or money orders to the following address:
HogWildBill
4526 Central Pike
Hermitage, TN 37076
ASAP I will be utilizing "GabPay" when it is up and operational.
All donations are greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance, and I hope you enjoy the content.
Sincerely,
HogWildBill
show notes for 8-18-21

Mask study in re. Of the Spanish flu epidemic by Anthony Fauci et al
https://principia-scientific.com/death-by-mask-lessons-learned-from-spanish-flu-in-1918/

Frontline Doctors
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAiKlM8Cg9dW/

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko MD website:
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/

https://rumble.com/vl4u7t-dr.-zev-zelenko-slays-globalists-exposes-global-genocidal-event.html
Keywords
awakeningeugenicslionscovidplandemicscamdemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads&#8217;

Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads’

Cassie B.
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Garrison Vance
Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Chase Codewell
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy