BLAZERS 132-116 LAKERS! Sharpe 25, LeBron Triple-Double FAIL!
8 views • 1 day ago
Portland Trail Blazers dominate Los Angeles Lakers 132-116 Jan 17, 2026 at Moda Center. Shaedon Sharpe 25pts/9rbs/5asts, Caleb Love 22pts, Deandre Ayton 20pts/12rbs lead Blazers sans Luka Doncic. LeBron James 27/10/10 triple-double, Drew Timme career-high 21pts off Lakers bench. Portland: 36 Q1, 50 1H pts; 3-game win streak.
#BlazersWin #LakersLoss #Sharpe25 #LeBronTriple #RipCity #NBABlowout #ModaCenter
