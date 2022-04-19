How to Start a Cannabis Business: Category Sales, Price & Marketplace

How to Start a Cannabis Business. In part 3 we’ll go over long term forecasts for the U.S. and Canadian markets that include total sales estimates, as well as estimates at the category level to give you a complete picture of where the market was at, where we are now, and where we are headed.With the addition of several new U.S. cannabis markets opening up, it’s now projected that the US will surpass $30 billion in 2022.There is not much change in the Canadian forecast for 2022, but this was expected since the market is fully legalized. The data is demonstrating that the cannabis industry is not only moving quickly, but there is no indication that the industry will slow down.Businesses should be able to continue to see positive growth into the near future.The #TalkingHedge...