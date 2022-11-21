Fishers of men (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
The video was produced at the beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on November 13, 2022.
In
Matthew 4:18-19, we read, And Jesus, walking by the sea of Galilee,
saw two brethren, Simon called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting
a net into the sea: for they were fishers. And he saith unto them,
Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.
In these end times, we are to be fishers of men preaching with zeal the gospel of the kingdom of God including the three angels’ messages in Revelation 14:6-11 and the fourth angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5. We are to warn a sinful world of the eternal kingdom of God that is to come so that, as fishers of men, we can draw everyone of Christ’s return.
