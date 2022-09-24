WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 29SEP19 - Plane Flies between Buildings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/S5ZjiKPhSkQ
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #14
Links to sources:
C-17 Flies Between Buildings - https://www.reddit.com/r/brisbane/com...
SFO Parallel Landing - https://twitter.com/ilove_aviation/st...
SpaceX Engine Test - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Thermal Plane Landing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikbrS...
Plane Taking Off In Traffic - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgQIc...
Wingsuit Next To An A380 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_VPvK...
C-17 Extreme Thrust Reverser Test - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNRXA...
Flying To Walmart - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2evF...
DC-10 Engine Fire Startup - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dh57a...
This is of course heavily inspired by Daily Dose Of Internet