Miles Guo: President Trump’s collaboration with Bruno Wu in launching Truth Social will become a major event that will shift the American political landscape

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4/3/2022 Miles Guo: In addition to having the fundamental knowledge and logics to understand the world, the most important thing is for us to have comprehensive cognitive ability. President Trump’s collaboration with Bruno Wu in launching Truth Social will become a major event that will shift the American political landscape