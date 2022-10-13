Create New Account
FOT22-4, They were not of Us.... 1st John, Birds of a Feather Flock Together, f/ Prof Truth & Arianna
121 views
channel image
Truth that Matters
Published a month ago

Part 4 in the "In the Woods" FOT series - the epistle of John.  Sinners will hang out with sinners and hate the Royal bloodlines...  God's true Sheep will be the ones who are in obedience - satan's seed in the angels manifests w lies and excuses as well as backbiting against God's true annointed.

Keywords
jesus christaliensbible studyhitlerdemonsbible prophecyspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsfeast of tabernaclesunderground basesalien abductionserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matters

