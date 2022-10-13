FOT22-4, They were not of Us.... 1st John, Birds of a Feather Flock Together, f/ Prof Truth & Arianna

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Part 4 in the "In the Woods" FOT series - the epistle of John. Sinners will hang out with sinners and hate the Royal bloodlines... God's true Sheep will be the ones who are in obedience - satan's seed in the angels manifests w lies and excuses as well as backbiting against God's true annointed.