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105) Polícia grafenada admite que foi enganada
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142 views • July 26, 2021
Extracto de Jul 25, 2021 - LA QUINTA COLUMNA, prog. 89:
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA89-:d
Site: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
A Polícia usando o sistema TETRA de telecomunicações está hoje em risco ainda mais elevado para a saúde, após ter recebido a injecção com grafeno. Há vários compostos de grafeno que maximizam a absorção de radiação electromagnética não-ionizante, desde os 400 MHz até para lá dos 40 GHz:
Synthesis and Characterization of Ternary Polyaniline/Barium Ferrite/Reduced Graphene Oxide Composite as Microwave-Absorbing Material.
https://web.a.ebscohost.com/abstract?direct=true&;profile=ehost&scope=site&authtype=crawler&jrnl=03615235&AN=136769149&h=BOPhGJw6FYIiWIAvdOFHCXdEh%2bi4NV0jQF5Py%2bGm9Rg3oBwz7%2f%2fnbANdR9gYbcYt8OZHrI9qWHFsdT%2b9MUurtw%3d%3d&crl=c&resultNs=AdminWebAuth&resultLocal=ErrCrlNotAuth&crlhashurl=login.aspx%3fdirect%3dtrue%26profile%3dehost%26scope%3dsite%26authtype%3dcrawler%26jrnl%3d03615235%26AN%3d136769149
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA89-:d
Site: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
A Polícia usando o sistema TETRA de telecomunicações está hoje em risco ainda mais elevado para a saúde, após ter recebido a injecção com grafeno. Há vários compostos de grafeno que maximizam a absorção de radiação electromagnética não-ionizante, desde os 400 MHz até para lá dos 40 GHz:
Synthesis and Characterization of Ternary Polyaniline/Barium Ferrite/Reduced Graphene Oxide Composite as Microwave-Absorbing Material.
https://web.a.ebscohost.com/abstract?direct=true&;profile=ehost&scope=site&authtype=crawler&jrnl=03615235&AN=136769149&h=BOPhGJw6FYIiWIAvdOFHCXdEh%2bi4NV0jQF5Py%2bGm9Rg3oBwz7%2f%2fnbANdR9gYbcYt8OZHrI9qWHFsdT%2b9MUurtw%3d%3d&crl=c&resultNs=AdminWebAuth&resultLocal=ErrCrlNotAuth&crlhashurl=login.aspx%3fdirect%3dtrue%26profile%3dehost%26scope%3dsite%26authtype%3dcrawler%26jrnl%3d03615235%26AN%3d136769149
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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