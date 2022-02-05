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The Mysterious Death of Reporter Dorothy Kilgallen & the JFK Assassination🐙
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33 views • February 05, 2022
Dedicated to Joseph Daniel Casolaro🐙
Author and former criminal defense attorney, Mark Shaw, speaks about his book "The Reporter Who Knew Too Much" and its follow-up, "Denial of Justice." Each chronicle not only his 12 years of research but most importantly, the life and times and mysterious death of What's My Line? TV star and crack investigative reporter Dorothy Kilgallen and her 18-month investigation of the Dallas tragedies which included being the only reporter to interview Jack Ruby at his trial. Shaw also discusses his controversial exposure of the most important JFK assassination documents in history, the Jack Ruby trial transcripts.
#DorothyKilgallen #JFK #JackRuby #OnStageAPL #AllenTexas
https://www.AllenLibrary.org
CITY INFO
===============
For City News and Events http://www.AllenNews.org
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CityofAllen/
Watch ACTV online 24/7 http://www.AllenTV.org
https://www.britannica.com/event/assassination-of-John-F-Kennedy
City of Allen - ACTV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzABoOdRnT4tVs9XYSsyfUg
Author and former criminal defense attorney, Mark Shaw, speaks about his book "The Reporter Who Knew Too Much" and its follow-up, "Denial of Justice." Each chronicle not only his 12 years of research but most importantly, the life and times and mysterious death of What's My Line? TV star and crack investigative reporter Dorothy Kilgallen and her 18-month investigation of the Dallas tragedies which included being the only reporter to interview Jack Ruby at his trial. Shaw also discusses his controversial exposure of the most important JFK assassination documents in history, the Jack Ruby trial transcripts.
#DorothyKilgallen #JFK #JackRuby #OnStageAPL #AllenTexas
https://www.AllenLibrary.org
CITY INFO
===============
For City News and Events http://www.AllenNews.org
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CityofAllen/
Watch ACTV online 24/7 http://www.AllenTV.org
https://www.britannica.com/event/assassination-of-John-F-Kennedy
City of Allen - ACTV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzABoOdRnT4tVs9XYSsyfUg
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