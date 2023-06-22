Rep. Ralph Norman: This censure of Adam Schiff has been long overdue.

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Rep. Ralph Norman:
I proudly stand with and support @RepLuna's resolution to censure @RepAdamSchiff.
Purposefully misleading and lying to the American people and your colleagues in Congress is a crime. Let's hold. Him. Accountable.
@RepRalphNorman
https://twitter.com/RepRalphNorman/status/1671603100946161684?s=20