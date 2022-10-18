"Eagle" | The Beast Emblem

Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship channel.

In today's message the Lord revealed in a dream how the "Beast" emblem / logo will look like. Read Revelation 13 & ask the God through the Holy Spirit to teach you.

We are living in the last days.



REPARE! THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.