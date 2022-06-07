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Human DNA Has Been Poisoned
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7534 views • June 07, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane shows you the answer to the ultimate question – what was this all really about, why is there such worldwide pressure to inject every living human with these mystery shots causing death and destruction? It was always a mission, a mission to poison the God given DNA forever and through the work of Dr. Daniel Nagase, Dr. Jane reviews how the DNA of over 5 billion people on the planet has been poisoned, changed forever, with built-in genetic codes for repeat infertility, disease and death greater than ever imagined. Included is a review of Dr Nagase’s findings from two recent warmed Pfizer and Moderna vial exam under electron microscopy showing no biological material but rather a large amount of aluminum and other rare metals. And proof that the Monkeypox cases around the world are a gain-of-function virus intentionally spread.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17jpxw-human-dna-has-been-poisoned.html
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane shows you the answer to the ultimate question – what was this all really about, why is there such worldwide pressure to inject every living human with these mystery shots causing death and destruction? It was always a mission, a mission to poison the God given DNA forever and through the work of Dr. Daniel Nagase, Dr. Jane reviews how the DNA of over 5 billion people on the planet has been poisoned, changed forever, with built-in genetic codes for repeat infertility, disease and death greater than ever imagined. Included is a review of Dr Nagase’s findings from two recent warmed Pfizer and Moderna vial exam under electron microscopy showing no biological material but rather a large amount of aluminum and other rare metals. And proof that the Monkeypox cases around the world are a gain-of-function virus intentionally spread.
MyPowerHeart.com
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby
http://pharmaexposed.com
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17jpxw-human-dna-has-been-poisoned.html
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