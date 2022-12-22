Create New Account
David Sacks and Jackson Hinklle on Elon Musk & the #TwitterFiles
David Sacks and Jackson Hinklle on Elon Musk & the #TwitterFiles:

"He's opened the Twitter jails and let out all the free thinkers...He's shown how the previous management was shadow banning...

What is our main concern about censorship? It's political suppression, it's narrative control. It's not that we want more hate on the platform, it's that we want a level playing field.


We don't want the thought police at Twitter putting their thumb on the scale of American democracy and deciding who has a voice and who doesn't."


https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1604633142374985730

Keywords
elon muskjackson hinkledavid sackstwitter files

