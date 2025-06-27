CRACKS IN THE MACHINE: REAL TALK AT ACIP BEGINS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the first ACIP meeting of RFK Jr’s new appointees,, Dr. Martin Kulldorff raises bold questions once considered off-limits, like whether every newborn truly needs the hepatitis B shot before leaving the hospital or if religious objections to vaccines deserve more consideration. Del reminds us: ACIP exists to approve vaccines—but this rare pushback signals a crack in the mandate machine. Real conversations are finally happening. It’s not a revolution, but it’s a start.
#RFKJr #ACIP #MedicalFreedom #MartinKulldorff #VaccineMandates #InformedConsent #TheHighWire #HepBShot #ReligiousExemptions #HealthFreedom