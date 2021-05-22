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Where is the evidence for a Pandemic there is none?
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UK Column News - 21st May 2021
Full Nesw Report at:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6E1xplyjdsk6/
Nobel Prize Winner Says Vaccines Are Causing The Variants.
Sources:
************
Yellow Card Website: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
ONS FoI Response: - https://bit.ly/2QHNbim
ONS Mortality Data: - https://bit.ly/3v8KLYN
Nick Milner's FoI: - https://bit.ly/3bJP8lu
Full Nesw Report at:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6E1xplyjdsk6/
Nobel Prize Winner Says Vaccines Are Causing The Variants.
Sources:
************
Yellow Card Website: - https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
ONS FoI Response: - https://bit.ly/2QHNbim
ONS Mortality Data: - https://bit.ly/3v8KLYN
Nick Milner's FoI: - https://bit.ly/3bJP8lu
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