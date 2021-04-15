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The imagary Of Thinking And Seeing
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10 views • April 15, 2021
Has you dis learn about lots of things that i said. Now the main part also comes from a thinks of image of how you believe into the real world, has you see more its will determine the consciousness of doing by determine things you see to the things you belive inside your told of grow up that twisted your mind to be a bad minded that cause today problems
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