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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Sept. 20, "Vaxx is for N.W.O. control and gain?" 1st hour.
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30 views • September 21, 2021
Our most pointed and personal professions of truths and evidentiary experiences. MUST SEE, esp opening and at 56 minutes!! Vital life-saving info for all humanity.
World-wide: vaxx facts are now published! The stat's show that Covid vaxxes are NOT at all as beneficial as marketed!! Mandates are 'for Thee but not for me,' indeed!
Watch this with a loved one at your side, as you join us in shaking your heads as you realize what all has really happened!
Do NOT Miss this expose` of maddening Facts!..
Scott and Holly are sensational in their cogent comments!! Jim Fetzer rocks!
World-wide: vaxx facts are now published! The stat's show that Covid vaxxes are NOT at all as beneficial as marketed!! Mandates are 'for Thee but not for me,' indeed!
Watch this with a loved one at your side, as you join us in shaking your heads as you realize what all has really happened!
Do NOT Miss this expose` of maddening Facts!..
Scott and Holly are sensational in their cogent comments!! Jim Fetzer rocks!
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