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VIDÉO CHOC !! Un Directeur des Pompes Funèbres témoigne : "Nous avons affaire à un PROGRAMME de DÉPEUPLEMENT"
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51 views • September 21, 2021
Source vidéo : ITV_John_Doe
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GmWQVLOjRBie/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Un directeur des pompes funèbres, John O’looney, fait des révélations explosives dans cet entretien avec Max Igan (The Crowhouse), traduit et sous-titré par Ddidi18 et doublé par votre serviteur. Partagez cette vidéo partout ou vous le pouvez. Le temps presse.
Vidéo source : https://www.bitchute.com/video/gigUyK3yLtMU/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/GmWQVLOjRBie/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Un directeur des pompes funèbres, John O’looney, fait des révélations explosives dans cet entretien avec Max Igan (The Crowhouse), traduit et sous-titré par Ddidi18 et doublé par votre serviteur. Partagez cette vidéo partout ou vous le pouvez. Le temps presse.
Vidéo source : https://www.bitchute.com/video/gigUyK3yLtMU/
Pour avoir accès à tout le catalogue vidéos ITV (+ 500), devenez Membres ITV, c'est gratuit !!
ITV version firewall (inscription gratuite obligatoire): https://www.informationtresvraie.com
Lien chaîne BitChute ITV : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/itv_john_doe
ITV sur Odysee avec Nawac7 : https://odysee.com/@Nawac7:5
Soutenez la production ITV : https://donorbox.org/soutenez-la-production-itv
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