CHAPTER 1.3 SOMETHING ABOUT THE FREEMASONS

This chapter describes the Freemasons in most detail, from their symbology, numerology and esoteric knowledge. It describes the "impossible" penetration into our institutions and elites, guiding us like sheep with their " hidden hand".





The book can be found on amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976





Max Igan's endorsement of the book:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid