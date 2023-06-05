https://gettr.com/post/p2iupmj29a1

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon: The mission, task, and purpose of the NFSC members are to put in front of the world what has happened to Miles Guo to make sure people can't turn away from the CCP’s atrocities. Because not turning away begins the next step to our victory!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：新中国联邦人的使命、任务和目的就是把发生在文贵先生身上的这一切这些放在世人面前，以确保世界不再对中共的倒行逆施视而不见。因为如果世界敢于直视，这就开启了我们走向胜利的下一步！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





