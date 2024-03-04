‘ARE YOU KIDDING ME?’: Dr. Carson rips bill allowing illegal migrants to get homebuyer loans. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson reacts to the new California bill that would make illegal immigrants eligible for first-time homebuyer loans.
