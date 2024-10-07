BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Music Celebrating the Second Coming of Christ - 12 Songs
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
17 views • 7 months ago

00:00 Heavenly Blessings
02:35 It's the Way to Go
04:59 Find True Worship
07:43 Walk the Path
10:38 Spirit of Peter
13:45 The God of the Universe
16:18 Divine Sweet Love
19:09 Challenge Accepted!
22:15 Call of the Moment
25:16 She's Coming Around
28:23 They Will Bow Down
30:47 The Glory Goes To (Extended Mix)

All Songs made with Suno A.I.
For more details, see Our October 06, 2024 Blog

Mirrored on X/Twitter

Keywords
testimonymusicapocalypserevelationschapter 11the two witnessespraise and worshiptestimonyofthetwowitnessespeter and mary romanus
