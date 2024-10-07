Music Celebrating the Second Coming of Christ - 12 Songs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00 Heavenly Blessings
02:35 It's the Way to Go
04:59 Find True Worship
07:43 Walk the Path
10:38 Spirit of Peter
13:45 The God of the Universe
16:18 Divine Sweet Love
19:09 Challenge Accepted!
22:15 Call of the Moment
25:16 She's Coming Around
28:23 They Will Bow Down
30:47 The Glory Goes To (Extended Mix)
All Songs made with Suno A.I.
For more details, see Our October 06, 2024 Blog
